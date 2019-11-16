close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Senior journalist grieved

National

 
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector Abdul Shakoor, younger brother of senior journalist of Jang Group Athar Masood, died here. People from different walks of life attended Namaz-e-Janaza at the Police Training School, Chuhng. Later, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard. The deceased was also younger brother of late Azhar Suhail, former chairman of Narang Mandi Twon Committee Abdul Rauf Khokhar and Jang/Geo correspondent Abdul Ghafoor Khokhar.

