Senior journalist grieved

LAHORE: Inspector Abdul Shakoor, younger brother of senior journalist of Jang Group Athar Masood, died here. People from different walks of life attended Namaz-e-Janaza at the Police Training School, Chuhng. Later, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard. The deceased was also younger brother of late Azhar Suhail, former chairman of Narang Mandi Twon Committee Abdul Rauf Khokhar and Jang/Geo correspondent Abdul Ghafoor Khokhar.
