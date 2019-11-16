Farmers to launch ‘Kashkol March’ on 27th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad will be burning electricity bills on November 20 in front of press clubs at the district level and will conduct Kissan Kashkol March (Dharna) on November 27 in front of the Punjab Assembly as part of a series of programmes for pressing its demands. Farmers will be begging on The Mall to secure food security and agriculture. The demonstrators vowed that no electricity bills would be paid until PKI demands are accepted. They said wheat production has been decreased by 20pc last year. The support price of wheat has just been increased by Rs 50/40kg from Rs 1300/40 kg to Rs 1350/40 kg that is quite unacceptable. The wheat support price should at least be Rs 1600/40 kg. Due to no-announcement of cotton support price, the APTMA exploits farmers by importing duty-free cotton from subsidiesd countries, getting rebates in billions with cheap electricity and loans at cheapest rates from the public exchequer. Due to less cotton production, Pakistan will be suffering a loss of $5 billion directly. The cotton production declined by 40pc against the target set by the govt for 2019-20 due to the rising cost of production and non-availability of latest Gene research and seeds. Latest Gene varieties of cotton and the support price of Rs 4500/40 kg be announced for the next crop. The maize output decreased by 40pc due to weather conditions and poor seed quality by companies. Farmers should be compensated Rs 25,000 per acre immediately.