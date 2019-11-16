Citizen portal redresses 1,254,363 complaints

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizens Portal has redressed, 1,254,363 complaints out of total registered 1,339,584 from all over the country, 84, 290 from abroad and 4,936 from foreigners.

The complaints were included 575,423 from Punjab 437,944 from the Federal Capital, 156,763 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 69,081 from Sindh, 10,418 from Balochistan and 3,990 from AJ&K and 1,153 from Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release; however, now the Pakistan Citizens Portal has initiated a public awareness campaign and a registration process to redress the grievances of complainants on the directives of the prime minister.

The complaints could be processed and resolved fairly as soon as possible. To date, the total number of registered members is 1,282,329 which includes 1,162,032 members of the inland country while 11,834 members of the overseas Pakistanis. Moreover, 5,463 overseas Pakistanis are also registered. The number of registered members at provincial level is 635,910 in Punjab, 296,921 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 151,786 in Sindh, 13,746 in Balochistan Province, 36,363 from federal capital, 9,136 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 963 from Gilgit-Baltistan. The detail of complaints received from the Federation and provinces is that 635,226 complaints were received from Punjab, 473,106 complaints from federal capital, 172,194 complaints from Khyber PakhtunKhwa, 126,000 complaints from Sindh, 12,738 complaints from Balochistan, 4,852 complaints from AJ&K and 1,576 complaints were received from Gilgit-Baltistan. The total number of complaints which have been redressed so far is 1,254,363 which includes 575,423 from Punjab 437,944 from the Federal Capital, 156,763 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 69,081 from Sindh, 10,418 from Balochistan and 3,990 from AJ&K and 1,153 from Gilgit-Baltistan. So far, 370,238 members have expressed satisfaction over their grievances, while about 151,646 members submitted further suggestions for redressal of their grievances.