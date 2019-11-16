Mazari tells NA HR ministry to establish Sex Offenders Registry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari, has said that keeping in view increasing child abuse incidents in the country, the ministry will establish a Sex Offenders Registry (SOR) to collect date of all offenders of child abuse. Responding to a point of order in the National Assembly on Friday, the minister said the registry would have a close liaison with such departments in other countries and to get information of child abusers in other parts of the world also. The opposition member Abdul Qadar Patel raised a recent incident in which an employee of KP government Sohail Ayaz sexully abused 30 children and questioned that how a man with shameful character was recruited on the official post. He said the child abuser had been deported from UK after he was convicted in a child abuse case. “How a convicted person can get job in the government’s offices. He also questioned whether there was no mechanism in the government to check the background of persons at the time of their appointments in government departments. Shireen Mazari admitted that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should have run a background check before hiring a man, who was recently arrested for raping a minor for four days and filming him, as a consultant for the government. She, however, claimed that the man was not the employee of KP government rather a consultant of the World Bank (WB) and working on a WB’s programme.

“In such programmes, we [the government] do not hire consultants, but the donor agencies,” she added.