Bakhtawar elected co-chair of Bhutto Legacy Foundation

ISLAMABAD: Bhutto Legacy Foundation meeting Friday at the PPP’s Central Secretariat passed a resolution, adding three names on its board. According to the resolution, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was elected co-chairperson of the Foundation whereas PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new board members. Other board members include: Bashir Riaz, as chairman, Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb Burki members.