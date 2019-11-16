close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Bakhtawar elected co-chair of Bhutto Legacy Foundation

November 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Bhutto Legacy Foundation meeting Friday at the PPP’s Central Secretariat passed a resolution, adding three names on its board. According to the resolution, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was elected co-chairperson of the Foundation whereas PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new board members. Other board members include: Bashir Riaz, as chairman, Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb Burki members.

