Bakhtawar elected co-chair of Bhutto Legacy Foundation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Bhutto Legacy Foundation meeting Friday at the PPP’s Central Secretariat passed a resolution, adding three names on its board. According to the resolution, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was elected co-chairperson of the Foundation whereas PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new board members. Other board members include: Bashir Riaz, as chairman, Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb Burki members.
ISLAMABAD: Bhutto Legacy Foundation meeting Friday at the PPP’s Central Secretariat passed a resolution, adding three names on its board. According to the resolution, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was elected co-chairperson of the Foundation whereas PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new board members. Other board members include: Bashir Riaz, as chairman, Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb Burki members.