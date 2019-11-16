Munir Akram's appointment: Govt seeks time to respond to WAF petition

KARACHI: In the Sindh High Court in a petition challenging the appointment of Munir Akram as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, the Deputy Attorney General on Friday sought time to obtain instructions from the federal government for the purposes of filing comments. Being aware of the fact that Munir Akram's appointment is time bound, the court, being unimpressed with the federal government’s failure to file its comments, directed that the same may be filed within two weeks after which the matter may be taken up for hearing after three weeks. The matter is now likely to be heard in the second week of December.

In a petition filed by members of the Women’s Action Forum in the Sindh High Court last month, it was stated that the reappointment of retired official Munir Akram violated Section 14(1) of the Civil Servants Act 1973. The Women’s Action Forum (WEF) has sought the removal of Munir Akram as Pakistan’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, terming his reappointment "illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and liable to be struck down". The petition cited a Supreme Court decision in a suo moto case pertaining to corruption in 2010 Haj arrangements, wherein it maintained that a retired civil servant could only be re-employed in an exceptional case, says a press statement. The petition says there is no public interest that is served by Akram’s appointment. In its petition, the WAF has emphasised the importance of domestic violence accusations against Akram, and urged the court to consider "the impression this creates in the global environment, and also the impression made of the standards of behaviour reflective of official representatives.

"To ignore one claim, especially at a time when women’s rights movements are pushing for 'Believe Her', is to present a poor image of Pakistan, a Pakistan that does not uphold women's rights or understands the complexities of domestic violence claims."

The petitioners have urged the court to declare the reappointment illegal and permanently restrain Akram from acting as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN.