Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

QAT Grade-II: KP manage 290 against C Punjab

Sports

LAHORE: Ahmed Safi took six wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were bundled out for 290 runs against Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day-two of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Friday.

Resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 163 for three in 41 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out in the 76th over.

Asad Afridi scored a 60-ball 41, he hit five fours and a six. For Central Punjab, left arm spinner Ahmed Safi took six wickets for 117 runs in 29.1 overs.

In return, Central Punjab openers provided a solid start to the innings contributing 91 for the first-wicket. At stumps, Central Punjab were 107 for one in 30 overs. Opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq returned undefeated on 64 off 93 balls, while M Akhlaq scored 34 off 72 balls before his dismissal to right-arm pacer Amir Khan.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290 all out in 75.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51, Musadiq Ahmed 45, M Mohsin Khan 44, Asad Afridi 41, Akbar Badshah 40; Ahmed Safi 6-117) Central Punjab 107-1 in 30 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 64*, M Akhlaq 34).

