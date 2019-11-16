Rizwan, Hussain, Imran excel as Governor’s Cup Golf tees off

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The-title bearing 36th Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament teed off at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday.

On the first day of three-day 54 holes tournament, Rizwan Raees Khan and Hussain Atta of the host club and Maj Imran Mehmood of Lahore Garrison came to light as the proficient ones with similar first round scores of net 68,four under par and were bunched together at the top position on the leaderboard.

These three contenders may be feeling contented with their first days effort, but from the competitive angle their nearest adversaries are not too far away and determined to edge past the leaders as the competition progresses. Dr Dildar Hussain Ch of Defence Raya is one and them. There are three others Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana), Jaffar Masih (PAF) and Ammad Nadeem (Gymkhana).

In the first round Dr Dildar had a score of net 70 and Qasim, Jaffar and Ammad are bracketed at a score of net 71. This makes it evident that the second round promises to be a fierce. Interestingly a few talent loaded aspirants are bunched together at a score of net 72.They are five in number and include Muhammed Arsalan, Ahmed Jabran, Khawaja Jehanzeb, Mekayl Majid and Saifullah Chaudry. A few more notable ones in line for honours are Ahsan Khawaja, Reza Said and Osman Khan. Their score for the first round was a similar net 73.

In the race for honors in Gross section. Qasim Ali Khan came to the forefront through a round of gross 73. Others with illustrious gross scores are Jaffer Masih gross 76 and Zunair Aleem Khan also at gross 76. The second round of this event will be played on Saturday with early morning first tee off at 700am.

Meanwhile Lahore Gymkhana and Millat Tractors are planning to give their nearly three decades old association another shape by formulating a plan in the development of young golfers.

The idea of training camp-cum trials to pick fresh lot of golfers was floated by Sikandar Mustafa, chairman Millat Tractors while the company’s CEOs Ahsan Imran and Syed M Irfan Aqeel have been tasked to materialise it while collaborating with Lahore Gymkhana.