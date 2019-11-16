close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
AFP
November 16, 2019

Smith makes BBL return

Sports

AFP
November 16, 2019

SYDNEY: Steven Smith is in line to make his first BBL appearance in six years after rejoining the Sydney Sixers with the Australian schedule allowing a small window for internationals to appear.

Smith, who was part of the Sixers team that won the first BBL and last appeared in 2014, could be available for the final two regular season matches following Australia’s ODI tour of India in mid-January and then the finals series if the Sixers make it that far. Australia’s last ODI in India is on January 19 with Sixers then having matches on January 23 (Brisbane Heat) and January 25 (Melbourne Renegades) before the finals.

