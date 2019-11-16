close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 16, 2019

Ex-Aussie Test star Mann dies

Sports

AFP
November 16, 2019

SYDNEY: Tony Mann, the legspinning all-rounder from Australia who was only the second nightwatchman to score a Test century, passed away in Perth at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mann played four Tests for Australia in which he scored 189 runs and picked up four wickets.In a 20-year first-class career playing for Western Australia, Mann bagged 200 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls while he scored 2544 runs, with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Mann also played 13 List-A games in which he bagged five wickets and scored 162 runs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports