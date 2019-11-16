Ex-Aussie Test star Mann dies

SYDNEY: Tony Mann, the legspinning all-rounder from Australia who was only the second nightwatchman to score a Test century, passed away in Perth at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mann played four Tests for Australia in which he scored 189 runs and picked up four wickets.In a 20-year first-class career playing for Western Australia, Mann bagged 200 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls while he scored 2544 runs, with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Mann also played 13 List-A games in which he bagged five wickets and scored 162 runs.