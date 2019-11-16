Ex-Aussie Test star Mann dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Tony Mann, the legspinning all-rounder from Australia who was only the second nightwatchman to score a Test century, passed away in Perth at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mann played four Tests for Australia in which he scored 189 runs and picked up four wickets.In a 20-year first-class career playing for Western Australia, Mann bagged 200 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls while he scored 2544 runs, with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Mann also played 13 List-A games in which he bagged five wickets and scored 162 runs.
SYDNEY: Tony Mann, the legspinning all-rounder from Australia who was only the second nightwatchman to score a Test century, passed away in Perth at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mann played four Tests for Australia in which he scored 189 runs and picked up four wickets.In a 20-year first-class career playing for Western Australia, Mann bagged 200 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls while he scored 2544 runs, with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Mann also played 13 List-A games in which he bagged five wickets and scored 162 runs.