Pak blind cricketers thrash England in 3rd T20

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team outplayed England by 76 runs in their third International T20 played at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground in Ajman (UAE) Thursday night.

History was made at the Oval, when Pakistan and England played their first ever under lights T20 game. Pakistani openers slogged England blowers and kept scoring at a brisk rate. Nisar and M Akram knitted 214 runs for the 1st wicket partnership. M Akram scored unbeaten 105, Nisar made 84. Pakistan made massive total of 227 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. Ed Hossell was only bowler to claim the wicket.

Target of 228 runs proved too much for England and their batting line-up again failed to make an impression. At the half way stage in 10 overs England was hovering at 64 for 5. Sam Murray made 16, Dean Field 18, Ed Hossell remained unbeaten on 36. England finally made 151 for 8 in 20 overs. Sajid Nawaz and Fakhar Abbass took 2 wickets each.

Pakistan thus got 3-0 lead in 6-match T20 series. The 4th T20 International will be played on November 16 at the same ground.