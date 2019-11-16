Perry stars in Sixers’ easy win

PERTH: Ellyse Perry continued her great run with a 70-ball 81 as Sydney Sixers overcame Sydney Thunder by a comfortable margin of 40 runs in the Women’s Big Bash League on Friday (November 15).

Thunder could muster just 112 while chasing 153. With the win, Sixers find themselves at the top of the table with 12 points.Sixers, who were inserted into bat, made a solid start with Healy and Perry sharing a stand of 85 for the opening wicket. Despite losing her batting partner, Perry continued to score at a brisk pace and added stands of 26 and 40 with Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns.

The batter cracked 10 fours and a six before she was run out on the final ball of the innings.In pursuit of a competitive total, Thunder slid to 67 for 7 from where there was just no way back. Hannah Darlington (23) and Rene Farrell (23), lower down the order, made decent contributions but the damage was irreversible.

Brief scores: Sydney Sixers 152/3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 81; Samantha Bates 1-20) beat Sydney Thunder 112/8 in 20 overs (Hannah Darlington 23, Rene Farrell 23; Sarah 2-16) by 40 runs.