Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Lippi quits China

SHANGHAI: China are searching for a third coach this year after the country’s football association accepted Marcello Lippi’s resignation following the damaging loss to Syria in World Cup qualifying.

A clearly infuriated Lippi, the 71-year-old Italian World Cup winner, made a brief but angry appearance in front of the media after the 2-1 defeat on Thursday in Dubai. Lippi then abruptly left the press conference. Hours later, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said in a statement that it had accepted Lippi’s decision.

