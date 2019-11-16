close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
8 more medals for Punjab

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab athletes added eight more medals including five silver and three bronze medals in 33rd National Games on Friday. Overall, Punjab’s medals tally has reached to 26 including nine silver and 17 bronze medals.

In hockey event, Punjab’s men hockey team lost semifinal against Army with the score of 4-2. On the other hand, Punjab’s women hockey team also suffered defeat in 3rd/4th position match against Railways. Punjab’s Syeda Mubeen added another bronze in above 68kg women karate event on Friday. Punjab’s wushu team also bagged one silver and one bronze while one bronze came in archery event.

