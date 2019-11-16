National Games’ Golf trophy for PAF

LAHORE: The 33rd National Games’ Golf event concluded at the Peshawar Golf Course on Friday bringing glory and the gold medal for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team comprising champions like Taimoor Khan, Atif Hussain, A. Hashmi and Zubair Hussain. Silver medal went to the Wapda team consisting of Ghazanfar Mehmood, Ashiq Hussain, Salman Jehangir, Khalid Mehmood and team Captain Danish Javed.

As for the bronze medal, the fortunate one was the Punjab team and their members were Col (retd) Rustam Ali Chatta, A Zahoor, Zulfiqar and Ahmed Kayani. Team scores were PAF 879, Wapdfa 881 and Punjab Golf Association 892.