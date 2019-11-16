close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

National Games’ Golf trophy for PAF

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: The 33rd National Games’ Golf event concluded at the Peshawar Golf Course on Friday bringing glory and the gold medal for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team comprising champions like Taimoor Khan, Atif Hussain, A. Hashmi and Zubair Hussain. Silver medal went to the Wapda team consisting of Ghazanfar Mehmood, Ashiq Hussain, Salman Jehangir, Khalid Mehmood and team Captain Danish Javed.

As for the bronze medal, the fortunate one was the Punjab team and their members were Col (retd) Rustam Ali Chatta, A Zahoor, Zulfiqar and Ahmed Kayani. Team scores were PAF 879, Wapdfa 881 and Punjab Golf Association 892.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports