PSL 2020: 144 cricketers register for Gold Category

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released the preliminary list of Gold Category foreign players for the HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2020 as well as a list of 325 local players who have been assigned Gold, Silver and Emerging categories.

The list of 325 local players includes all cricketers from the domestic first and second XI squads as well as U19 cricketers.In the Gold Category, 48 England, 40 West Indies, 19 Sri Lanka, 10 Bangladesh, six Afghanistan, four each from Australia and New Zealand, three each from Ireland, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and one each from Canada, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United States of America have registered.

Some of the most prominent players in the preliminary Gold Category are: Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, M Shahzad (all from Afghanistan), Ben Dunk (Aus), Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed (B’desh), Ben Duckett, Chris Wood, Jade Dernback, Jamie Overton, Joe Clarke, Reece Topley, Samit Patel, Saqib Mahmood (Eng), George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling (Irel), Anton Devcich, Jeetan Patel (NZ), Dwaine Pretorious, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell (SA), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Upul Tharanga, Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kieran Powell, Shane Dowrich, Sheldon Cottrell (WI) and Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis and Sikandar Raza (Zim).

Local players in the Gold category are: Abid Ali, Adnan Akmal, Asad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Awais Zia, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, Ehsan Adil, Fawad Alam, Imran Farhat, Imran Khan Jr, Imran Khan Sr, Imran Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Mansoor Amjad, Mir Hamza, M Talha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Raza Hasan, Saad Naseem, Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan (subject to completion of his rehabilitation), Umar Gul, Usman Salahuddin and Zulfiqar Babar.The PCB will announce updated lists across all categories by or before November 21.