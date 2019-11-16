Nooh’s gold helps Wapda annex weightlifting title: Army reign supreme in National Games

PESHAWAR: Army on Friday took another giant step towards grabbing the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy when their gold tally swelled to 144 on the sixth day of the 33rd National Games being held here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

As per unofficial statistics Army had also got 106 silvers and 74 bronze. Wapda were trailing second with 109 gold, 81 silvers and 65 bronze medals. Navy were at the third place with 21 gold, 11 silvers and eight bronze medals. The event will conclude on Saturday (today).

Highly experienced Farhan Mehboob of Wapda won men’s singles squash event gold after beating Saddam-ul-Haq of Army 3-0 here at the PAF Squash Complex with the game score being 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

In women’s singles squash Madina Zafar of Army claimed gold after beating Samar Anjum of Wapda 3-0 with the set score being 11-5, 11-6, 11-5. Meanwhile Army lifted men’s basketball gold after beating PAF in the final. Similarly women’s basketball gold went to Wapda who edged past Army in the final.

In judo on Friday Army reigned supreme as they picked the remaining six gold medals in Abbottabad to finish with 14 gold medals, the best ever performance in the history of the Games. Wapda took four gold.

In judo 66kg Hasnain of Army lifted gold, Subhan of Railways claimed silver. The -73kg gold went to Army’s Nadeem, Aqib of Wapda got silver.

In -81kg, Karamat Butt of Wapda got gold, Mohammad Yaar of Punjab secured silver. Army lifted women volleyball gold after beating Wapda 3-0 in final.However, Wapda secured men’s volleyball gold after beating PAF 3-1.

In karate the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Nargis Hazara claimed gold in +68kg, Hina Azeem of Army took silver while Maroosha William and Syeda Mubeen took bronze. Wapda lifted women football event gold, Army picked silver.

In taekwondo, being held in Abbottabad, Army were leading with 15 gold, six silver and four bronze. Wapda were trailing second with nine gold, eight silver and four bronze.

Army lifted men’s rugby gold after beating PAF 15-0 at Kunj Football Ground. The women hockey gold went to Wapda who edged past Army 8-1 in the final.

Army emerged as overall winners of gymnastics competitions with 280.2 points in Abbottabad by securing four gold, two silver and four bronze. Wapda finished as runners-up with 266.45 points which they grabbed by virtue of two gold, four silver and two bronze.

WEIGHTLIFTING: Country’s leading weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt (+109 kg) won gold as Wapda won the men’s weightlifting event of the 33rd National Games in Abbottabad on Friday.

Wapda secured 136 points which they earned by virtue of seven gold medals, two silvers and one bronze. Army and Railways finished at the joint second place with 59 points. Army took one gold medal, one silver and five bronze and Railways secured one gold and three silver.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) finished third with 48 points which they earned by virtue of two silver and three bronze. Punjab picked one gold and two silver medals while Islamabad claimed one bronze.

In 55kg, Sharjeel Butt of Punjab took gold with a total of 231kg. In 61kg international Mohammad Shehzad of Wapda clinched gold with a total of 252kg. Haider Ali of Wapda claimed gold with 320kg. The 89kg gold went to Shahid Sultan of Army who lifted a total weight of 315kg.

The 96kg gold went to Zohaib Manzoor of Railways with 315kg.In 102kg international Usman Amjad Rathore of Wapda got gold by lifting a total weight of 330kg.

In 109kg Hanzala Dastgir of Punjab got gold by lifting a total of 338kg.

In +109kg the country’s premier weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt of Wapda claimed gold with a total weight of 393kg. But it is a question mark whether there is any record. The issue is that International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has revised the weight categories, extending the classes to ten from previously in vogue eight.

And since then no national event has been organised by Pakistan and so it’s a new beginning from the country’s leading fighters at the national level in the revised weights.

Badminton: Murad Ali (KP) and Awais Zahid (Wapda) reached the men’s singles final while Mahoor Shahzad and Sehra Akram of Wapda qualified for the women’s singles final.

The results of semifinals: Men Singles; Murad Ali (KP) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 21-15, 22-20; Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Muqeet Tahir (HEC) by 21-17, 21-14

Women singles: Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Amal Muneeb (Punjab) by 21-11, 21-6; Sehra Akram (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam (Army) by 21-04, 21-3.