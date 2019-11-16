Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza despite ceasefire

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel launched fresh strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, the army said early Friday, weakening a ceasefire put in place after fighting this week killed 34 Palestinians in exchanges of fire.

The ceasefire began Thursday morning following two days of deadly violence in the Gaza Strip triggered by an Israeli strike on an Islamic Jihad commander. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told reporters that new overnight strikes were underway on Islamic Jihad, the second most powerful Palestinian militant group in Gaza after Hamas. It came after five rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza — also after the ceasefire came into effect — with two of them intercepted by air defences, according to the army.

“The IDF views the violation of the ceasefire and rockets directed at Israel with great severity,” the army said in a news release. Israel´s military was prepared to “continue operating as necessary against all attempts to harm Israel civilians”, it said.

Two injured citizens were being treated in hospital in the southern part of the territory, according to the health ministry in Gaza. The ceasefire brokered by Egyptian and UN officials, the usual mediators between Gaza and Israel, was agreed as the flare-up raised fears of a new all-out conflict.