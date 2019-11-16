Bloomberg’s $100m ad campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: US billionaire Michael Bloomberg has yet to decide whether to run for president but on Friday he announced a $100 million online advertising campaign attacking Donald Trump. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We´re taking the fight to Trump directly,” the former New York mayor tweeted, alongside a link to a New York Times article about the plan.
NEW YORK: US billionaire Michael Bloomberg has yet to decide whether to run for president but on Friday he announced a $100 million online advertising campaign attacking Donald Trump. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We´re taking the fight to Trump directly,” the former New York mayor tweeted, alongside a link to a New York Times article about the plan.