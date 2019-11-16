close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Bloomberg’s $100m ad campaign

World

November 16, 2019

NEW YORK: US billionaire Michael Bloomberg has yet to decide whether to run for president but on Friday he announced a $100 million online advertising campaign attacking Donald Trump. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We´re taking the fight to Trump directly,” the former New York mayor tweeted, alongside a link to a New York Times article about the plan.

