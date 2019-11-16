close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
AFP
November 16, 2019

NASA overpaid Boeing by hundreds of millions of dollars

World

AFP
November 16, 2019

WASHINGTON: NASA “overpaid” Boeing by hundreds of millions of dollars on a fixed contract to develop a spaceship to carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), an audit report has said, compensation it called “unnecessary. The US has relied on Russia to transport its crews to the ISS since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, but has hired Boeing and SpaceX under multi-billion dollar contracts, with the two companies already two years behind schedule. “We found that NASA agreed to pay an additional $287.2 million above Boeing´s fixed prices to mitigate a perceived 18-month gap in ISS flights anticipated in 2019,” the inspector general´s report issued Thursday said.

