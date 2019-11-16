Johnson says Brexit transition period will not be extended

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain he will “absolutely guarantee” that his government will not extend the Brexit transition period before the end of year. “I don’t want an extension,” Johnson told the BBC. “If we can get a working majority, all we need is 9 more seats, then can absolutely guarantee” not seeking an extension. Johnson said Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to nationalize BT’s network was a “crazed Communist scheme”. “We are funding a huge program of investment in our roads, in telecoms, gigabyte broadband, unlike the crazed, crazed Communist scheme that was outlined earlier on today,” Johnson told Conservative Party activists. Johnson, speaking before a campaign bus emblazoned with the slogan “Get Brexit Done”, said delivering Brexit would clear Britain’s arteries. “It will be something that clears our arteries, it will unblock our system, it will get us back on our feet and able to take advantage of all the things that we want to get from Brexit,” he said.