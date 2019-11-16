Model, 23, didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby

SYDNEY, Australia: Erin Langmaid says she realized she was pregnant in the bathroom - 10 minutes before giving birth on the floor. Smiling selfies posted to the 23-year-old model’s Instagram in the 37 weeks leading up to her surprise labor show no visible changes in her body. There was no baby bump and no morning sickness, she would later tell Australian media. She was on contraceptives, she said, and all of her clothes fit A post from a week ago updated Langmaid’s thousands of followers with a photo of her and her partner holding newborn baby girl, Isla, wrapped in a blanket. “The hardest week of our lives,” Langmaid wrote. The story she shared is an extreme case of the rare but well-established phenomenon of “stealth” or “cryptic” pregnancy, experts say. One study estimates that 1 in about 2,500 women do not realize they are carrying a child until they go into labor, while 1 in 475 don’t catch on until 20 weeks into gestation. But research on the subject is limited and there’s much that medical practitioners continue to puzzle over.