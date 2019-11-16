Shooting outside Charlotte bars leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, NC: Police were involved in a fatal shooting early Friday at an entertainment complex in North Carolina’s biggest city, with witnesses describing chaos outside the bars as multiple shots were fired.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a tweet that at least one officer was involved in the shooting early Friday that left one person dead and another hospitalized with nonlife-threatening wounds. Police said no officers were injured. Police said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Epicentre complex of bars and restaurants in the heart of Charlotte’s Uptown business district.