St Mark’s closed as Venice faces more floods

VENICE: Flood-hit Venice braced for another exceptional high tide Friday, with the mayor ordering St Mark´s square closed after Italy declared a state of emergency for the UNESCO city.

Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic square closed ahead of the latest sea surge of around 1.6 metres (over five feet) mid-morning as strong storms and winds batter the region — lower than Tuesday´s peak but still dangerous. “I´m forced to close the square to avoid health risks for citizens... a disaster,” Brugnaro said. Churches, shops and homes in the city of canals have been inundated by unusually intense “acqua alta”, or high waters, which on Tuesday hit their highest level in half a century. “We´ve destroyed Venice, we´re talking about a billion (euros) in damage and that´s just from the other day, not today,” Brugnaro said as far-right leader Matteo Salvini joined the list of politicians to visit the stricken city. The crisis, driven by bad weather, has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to tackle the devastation. Before it was closed, tourists had been larking around in the flooded St Mark´s Square in the sunshine during breaks from the rain, snapping selfies in neon plastic boots.