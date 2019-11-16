PEC issues SOPs for grade 8 exam

LAHORE:Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Friday issued SOPs for the conduct of Grade 8 annual examination 2020. As per the SOPs, the timeline for registration of candidates will continue until December 31, 2019. The registration forms will be available at the Commission’s website www.pec.edu.pk

Each District Education Authority (DEA) will establish a District Examination Committee (DEC) for its district. The heads of public schools will submit the registration data about Grade-8 students through the School Education Department’s Student Information System (SIS) while private schools, who want to participate, may register their candidates at the nearest Examination Cluster Centres (ECCs).