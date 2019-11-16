UK team visits hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A team of surgeons from Manchester, Nottingham and London, the UK, visited the emergency ward of Mayo Hospital here on Friday and discussed with the CEO about upgradation of the emergency department of the hospital. According to a press release they also offered assistance in bridging the gap to uplift the emergency department of Mayo Hospital.
