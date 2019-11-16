close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

UK team visits hospital

Lahore

November 16, 2019

LAHORE:A team of surgeons from Manchester, Nottingham and London, the UK, visited the emergency ward of Mayo Hospital here on Friday and discussed with the CEO about upgradation of the emergency department of the hospital. According to a press release they also offered assistance in bridging the gap to uplift the emergency department of Mayo Hospital.

