QAU to double scholarships

Islamabad: Quaid-i- Azam University Alumni Association also known as Quaideen has announced doubling scholarships for QAU students.

As a follow-up of signed MoU with QAU, a meeting of the core committee of QAU Alumni Association held here at Islamabad Club decided to double the need-based scholarships for enrolled students at the university.

The meeting was informed that as per the latest information provided by the QAU Scholarship Office Rs5.5 million had been donated through official account of the Alumni Association being operated by QAU administration for award of scholarships and more than Rs1.5 m were donated for direct payment of university fee and hostel dues. During next phase, with the cooperation of the senior Alumni members, the meeting decided that this amount will be doubled. The members were also apprised that due to efforts and facilitation of QAU Alumni Association, a formal MoU was signed between QAU administration and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal as a result of which, more than 1500 scholarships had been awarded so far.

The meeting, at the request of QAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah also decided to extend maximum cooperation to QAU for the establishment of first ever Accessibility Centre for the physically challenges students of QAU at Dr Raziuddin Siddiqui Memorial Library of the University. It is worth mentioning that QAU Alumni Association was serving the needy students of QAU on receiving formal requests from the University for the last two decades.

The Association is working effectively in convening the Alumni functions, linking students with industry by providing jobs, internships and networking opportunities. The association worked for the last two decades to support University while engaging senior Alumni holding highest prestigious offices in the government as well as private sector. Murtaza Noor, the Secretary-General of the Alumni Association said that the journey has just begun. The torch-bearers of this volunteer organisation put their sweat and blood with efforts to increase the membership to more than 8,000 old students thereby adding new blood and young leadership to take the objectives and aims of this important and model association forward.