Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

PA speaker issues production orders of Hamza, Salman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has issued the production orders of PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N MPA Khwaja Salman Rafique. The PML-N legislators, in protest against the treatment being meted out to their leader Nawaz Sharif and non-issuance of the production orders of its leadership in the Punjab Assembly, had resigned from PA standing committees. However, the speaker didn’t accept the resignations and later also issued the production orders.

