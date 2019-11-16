Nawaz’s treatment abroad: Personal physician again warns of serious consequences

LAHORE: Personal physician of Nawaz Sharif has said delay in shifting of former premier abroad for medical treatment could have serious adverse consequences.

Dr Adnan Khan, who is also chief executive of the Sharif Medical City, in a social media post said those heartlessly targeting the former premier Nawaz Sharif for not staying at hospital should know that he was on heavy doses of steroids and massive immunomodulation.

“It was not advisable for him to stay in hospital as hospital acquired infections could even be fatal in impaired immunity,” he added.

Dr Adnan said Nawaz Sharif was advised by doctors to be managed in isolation in an HDU (high dependency unit) facility.

“Sharif Medical City managed one such facility at his home, providing what’s necessary,” he said adding “Round-the-clock specialised doctors and nurses are providing the care supervised by a medical board.”

He said Nawaz Sharif’s health status remained critical. He also attached images of a letter sent by the medical board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Nov 11 in which the special medical board of the Punjab government comprising eminent medical professionals had recommended travelling for medical treatment abroad to a centre of excellence.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif was examined by Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi, head of National Blood and Bone Marrow Diseases Karachi, on Friday at the High Dependency Medical Unit, set up at his Jati Umra residence after his removal from the hospital.

Dr Adnan and family sources said Dr Shamsi assisted special medical board, set up by the government for treatment of ex-PM at Services Hospital, has decided to repeat the necessary medical tests on Nawaz Sharif for determining his deteriorating health condition.

After physical examination, Dr Shamsi revised the doses of different medicines. He will continue examining Nawaz Sharif on Saturday (today).