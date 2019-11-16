No curbs ever imposed for removing name from ECL, says Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday there was no precedent for imposing conditions for removing the name of an individual from the exit control list (ECL).

Speaking to the media after the Lahore High Court (LHC) admitted a petition for hearing seeking removal of Nawaz name from the ECL, Ahsan said he had not seen any such example as the interior minister during the previous government wherein any conditions were imposed in such cases.

A person on the no-fly list can be permitted to travel abroad once, he said and regretted that the government committed an inhuman act by attaching conditions with the permission for Nawaz treatment abroad to suit its political narrative. In these circumstances, we are left with no option but to seek guidance from the court.

The PML-N leader said that poor governance had left masses high and dry. He said the prime minister had always insisted that his government inherited the biggest deficit. However, he said, when he leaves, the next government would talk of inheriting the biggest deficit of all time.

People of Pakistan are suffering due to Imran Khan's wrong measures, he lamented. He stressed tolerance in society, saying there must be some dignity in political culture by politicians.

Earlier in the day, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif asked the party workers to pray for health and complete recovery of Nawaz Sharif, in Juma prayers. Meanwhile, a PML-N Punjab chapter meeting was held here at Model Town on Friday in which party leaders from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions participated.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Awais Leghari, General Secretary PML-N Punjab Azma Bukhari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Manshaullah Butt, Saira Afzal Tarar and others. The participants prayed for early and complete recovery of Nawaz Sharif. The meeting also reviewed party restructuring and sought recommendations to fill vacant posts at various levels in the party.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb cautioned that further delay in moving Nawaz Sharif to London for treatment could be fatal, keeping in view his severe illness. She said that medicines being given to Nawaz for improving platelets were resulting in side effects like swelling on body. It is dangerous to continue to administer him steroids without proper diagnosis of the disease, she added.

Former information minister said Nawaz Sharif could suffer complications or heart attack if doctors are left with no option but to constantly try to increase his platelets by heavy doses of steroids. She warned that the proper treatment of Nawaz Sharif would not be possible by Pakistani doctors if Nawaz was not shifted abroad immediately.