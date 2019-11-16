Authorities ordered to get schools vacated in Khyber

BARA: A senior official of the Khyber tribal district on Friday directed authorities concerned to get vacated the school buildings occupied by the landowners and hand them over to the Education Department in the district. Chairing a meeting with the officials of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in Khyber House, DC Mahmood Wazir expressed concern over the miserable condition of the school buildings.