Sat Nov 16, 2019
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Mines bills passed by KP Assembly slammed

National

Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

GHALLANAI: The office-bearers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mohmand chapter resented the bills passed by the KP Assembly about mines and minerals in erstwhile Fata.

Speaking a press conference here on Friday, Arshad Bakhtiar Khan, Jangraiz Khan, Fazal Hadi Khan, Shahsawar Mohmand, Arshad Khan Lala criticised the provincial government for passing the bill to have declared the mines and minerals in ex-Fata as the government properties. They said that the move was illegal and unconstitutional even the opposition members had also protested against the bill.

The PPP office-bearers flayed the government for not honouring the promises made with the people before the merger. They alleged that the bill was passed to oblige the capitalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the arm-twisting policy was not acceptable.

