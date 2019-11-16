Pak businessman to discuss real estate market with UK govt

Islamabad: A leading businessman of Pakistani origin will advise the UK government to improve its real estate market through technology. stated Faisal Butt, founder and Chief Executive of Pi Labs, a London based venture capital firm, appointed as an Advissr to the UK Government to help improve the property market and housing sector through technology innovation.

Faisal Butt said that he would be advising the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as the first member of an expert advisory council led by the Housing Minister. The expert advisory council will advise government about ways and means to take maximum advantage of technology in the entire housing and property sector.

The UK’s property technology sector is estimated to be worth 6 billion British pound sterling and the council plans to turbocharge it by making it faster, simpler and cheaper to find land, build or buy new houses, manage properties, or sell property.

The council will also advise Government on how emerging technologies can help the property sector reduce its environmental footprint.