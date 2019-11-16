Punjab govt to resolve problems of construction sector, says chief secretary

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar met with a five-member delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan led by its North Zone Chairman Engr. Akbar Sheikh at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Matters related to loans, rate of taxes and public private partnerships were discussed in the meeting. The chief secretary (CS) said that revival and promotion of construction sector was among the priorities of the government. All possible cooperation would be extended to solve the problems being faced by the sector, he stated. He said that keeping in view the needs of the growing population, proper planning was the need of the hour, adding that private sector could play a vital role in execution of the government project for construction of houses. Naseem stated that the progress of construction sector would generate economic activities besides creation of new jobs as about 40 industries were linked with it.

Later, the chief secretary presided over a meeting regarding proper use of land in Lahore. The CS said that the concept of vertical growth would have to be promoted in Lahore and its adjoining areas in order to overcome civic problems. He directed the director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to expedite work on preparation of the Master Plan for Lahore.