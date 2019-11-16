Man City lose appeal to CAS over Financial Fair-Play investigation

LAUSANNE: Manchester City have lost their appeal against the decision of UEFA to refer the English champions to its adjudicatory chamber over alleged Financial Fair Play violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday. The club said it would appeal to CAS, but the sports court dismissed their initial appeal, saying on Friday that City had not “exhausted the legal remedies available to it prior to the appeal”.