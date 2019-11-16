China’s Sun Yang, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge

MONTREUX, Switzerland: Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told an appeal court on Friday that dope testers were at fault for failing to identify themselves correctly.

Attending a one-day public hearing of the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS), Sun, accused of using a hammer to smash a vial containing his own blood sample, blamed testers for being unprofessional and ignoring protocol.

“If they had been professional and had shown their identification, we would not be here today,” Sun said in Chinese, translated by court interpreters.

“The officials were not even capable of proving their identity. How could I allow them to take my sample,” said the triple Olympic champion who is a national hero in China. Sun, winner of 11 world titles, was cleared of missing the unannounced test by FINA, the international swimming federation, in January.

FINA confirmed that he had used a hammer to smash a vial containing his own blood sample during the testing session in September last year but agreed that testers had failed to produce adequate identification.

As a result Sun went on to compete in the World Championship in South Korea in July, winning two titles. However the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the FINA ruling to CAS and is seeking a ban of between two and eight years for Sun.Sun had also served a three-month doping suspension in 2014 for testing positive for the stimulant trimetazidine.