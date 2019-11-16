Players from 14 countries register in Gold Category for HBL PSL 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday released the preliminary list of 144 Gold Category foreign players for the HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2019 as well as a list of 325 local players who have been assigned Gold, Silver and Emerging categories. The latter includes all cricketers from the domestic first and second XI squads as well as under-19 cricketers.

As part of this year’s policy, players who have represented Pakistan at the international level have been assigned a base category of Gold. The cut-off date for these records was the same that applied to category renewals of local players that took place last month.

HBL PSL rules require teams to have at least two Emerging cricketers in a squad of 16. They must be under 23 years of age on January 1, 2020, to qualify for this category. Each team can now nominate up to six emerging players.

In the Gold category, 48 England players have registered themselves, 40 West Indies, 19 Sri Lanka, 10 Bangladesh, six Afghanistan, four each from Australia and New Zealand, three each from Ireland, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and one each from Canada, the Netherlands, Scotland and the US.

Some prominent players in the preliminary Gold Category are Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan), Ben Dunk (Australia), Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh), Ben Duckett, Chris Wood, Jade Dernback, Jamie Overton, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Saqib Mahmood (England), Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling (Ireland), Anton Devcich, Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Dwaine Pretorious, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka), Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kieran Powell, Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies) and Brendan Taylor, and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe).

Well-known local players in the Gold Category are Abid Ali, Adnan Akmal, Asad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Awais Zia, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, Ehsan Adil, Fawad Alam, Imran Farhat, Imran Khan Jr, Imran Khan Sr, Imran Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Mansoor Amjad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Talha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Raza Hasan, Saad Naseem, Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan (subject to completion of his rehabilitation), Umar Gul, Usman Salahuddin and Zulfiqar Babar.