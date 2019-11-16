close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Jap detained in China freed

TOKYO: A Japanese man detained by Beijing reportedly on allegations of spying has been released and returned to the country, government officials in Tokyo said on Friday. Tokyo confirmed last month that a Japanese man in his 40s had been held by Chinese authorities since September on suspicion of violating Chinese laws, without providing details.

Japanese media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who was detained on suspicion of spying. "We confirmed his return... I’m glad he is back to Japan safely," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without disclosing the details of the charges.

