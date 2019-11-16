Food poisoning hits SL officials ahead of vote

COLOMBO: At least 50 Sri Lankan election officials at the capital Colombo’s main counting centre were admitted to hospital on Friday with food poisoning on the eve of presidential polls, officials said. Hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said the 50 men and women were being treated at the National Hospital after a meal at the centre, responsible for tallying hundreds of thousands of votes. "We have 50 officials at the moment," Soysa said. "They are being treated for food poisoning." Police said an investigation was under way just a day before Sri Lanka votes in what has become a closely fought presidential election.