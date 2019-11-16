close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 16, 2019

Food poisoning hits SL officials ahead of vote

World

AFP
November 16, 2019

COLOMBO: At least 50 Sri Lankan election officials at the capital Colombo’s main counting centre were admitted to hospital on Friday with food poisoning on the eve of presidential polls, officials said. Hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said the 50 men and women were being treated at the National Hospital after a meal at the centre, responsible for tallying hundreds of thousands of votes. "We have 50 officials at the moment," Soysa said. "They are being treated for food poisoning." Police said an investigation was under way just a day before Sri Lanka votes in what has become a closely fought presidential election.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World