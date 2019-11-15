IOK lockdown enters 102nd day Indian military to use long-life drones to spy on freedom fighters

ISLAMABAD: Normalcy continues to elude the Muslim majority Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), as the inhuman military lockdown entered 102nd day on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 have been in force since August 5.

Although majority of landline connections are functioning and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones are allowed, Kashmiris continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid cellular services. Kashmiris are resisting Indian attempts to show some signs of normalcy returning in the territory by observing civil disobedience.

As part of this informal movement, shopkeepers keep their shops shut for most part of the day and students stay away from the educational institutions.