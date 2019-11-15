Chaudhry brothers meet Fazl, hai peaceful sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and president of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Thursday said that he wanted such a system in the country that fulfils the expectations of people.

The remarks of Chaudhry Shujaat came at a press talk after his meeting with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday along with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the residence of JUI-F Senator Talha Mehmood.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi held a number of meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the Azadi March in Islamabad and played their role for peaceful ending of sit-in.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi said they came here to congratulate Maulana Fazlur Rehman for peaceful ending of the sit-in in Islamabad. He said the Maulana has proved that he was the only leader of the opposition and all the opposition parties were standing behind him.

“The sit-in was conducted with discipline and despite being a big dharna, not even a single untoward incident happened and even traffic remained uninterrupted that never happened in the past sit-ins,” he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said the sit-in protesters kept the area clean.

Chaudhry Shujaat said he already stated that the government should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for the medical treatment without any condition and Prime Minister Imran Khan must show big heart in this regard. “Life is in the hands of the Allah Almighty,” he said.

He advised the prime minister that he should refrain from taking such measures which will put him in a difficult position. He said the Maulana proved that he was a democratic leader and always talked about the democracy in the country. He said the country needs such a leadership that resolves problems of the people.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said had Imran Khan resigned, the protest would not have spread throughout the country.

“We are fighting a war for the nation and will protest democratically,” he said, adding that it is a democratic right to go to the masses of a country.

The Maulana said the sit-in in Islamabad has ended but it expended throughout the country.

“Workers are gathering on all major highways and have a clear direction not to disturb any citizen and give way to ambulances,” he added.

To a question, he said the economy of the country was in a mess and people were further burdened with the price-hike and now the tomatoes were sold at Rs300 per kg.

Responding to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said that it is extremely unethical to demand a guarantee. He expressed that Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to travel abroad for treatment.

When asked whether he sees fresh elections in 2020, he said 2020 is too far as he sees elections before it.