UoW holds 8th convocation

WAH: Eighth convocation of University of Wah was held on Thursday, 14th November, 2019 at the university auditorium. Punjab Governor and Chancellor University of Wah Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

A total of 1,136 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, management Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities. Thirty three high achievers were awarded gold medals distinguished students award in their respective faculties and Student of the Year Award.

A large number of graduating students and their parents attended the convocation ceremony. The chief guest congratulated the graduating students in general and the award winners in particular.

He also stressed on the youth to equip themselves with requisite competencies to face future challenges efficiently.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Khaliq-ur-Rehman Shad SI (M), Vice Chancellor, University of Wah expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his valuable presence at the ceremony. He apprised the audience about salient features of the University, including conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art facilities, timely accreditation of its programs and highly qualified faculty. He reiterated the University’s vision of producing socially responsible citizens and motivated the graduating students to play a constructive role in the society.

In the end, the chief guest extended their felicitations to the graduating students and their parents for achieving an academic milestone in their lives and wished them a prosperous future ahead.