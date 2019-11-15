close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Locusts ruin crops of tomatoes, carrots, peas in Gadap Town

National

November 15, 2019

KARACHI: The locust attack has ruined the entire peas crop after destroying tomatoes and carrot crops in Gadap Town, while no action was taken by the authorities to lessen the losses of farmers. Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho demanded to take emergency measures to counter the locust attack in the province, saying the locust larvae in different districts of Sindh may cause serious devastation in agriculture sector.

