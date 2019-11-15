close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

Xi invites Modi to visit again next year

National

November 15, 2019

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit China again next year after two informal summits between the men in each other's countries, despite deep disagreement over the disputed Kashmir region, a UK based news agency reported.

Xi and Modi met in southern India last month, following their first informal summit in China last year as the two sought to put their often deeply strained relationship back on track. But a little more than two weeks later, the two countries fell into a diplomatic dispute over Kashmir after India formally revoked the state's constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories in a bid to integrate it fully into India.

