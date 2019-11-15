Inflation, unemployment: No one would like to be PM after

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and president Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has warned that no one would be prepared to become prime minister of the country after three months at the face of rampant dearness and unemployment in the country since salaried class is dying due to the prevalent phenomenon.

Talking Thursday evening in a private TV talk show, the veteran political leader to a question of the anchor said you could enhance the deadline from three to six months and afterwards no one would like to become the prime minister of Pakistan due to the upcoming situation.

To a query about scrapping of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) Chaudhry Shujaat, who served with him as federal minister for interior in his first two stints as prime minister and later developed serious differences with him due to joining military ruler General Pervez Musharraf after forming his own faction, strongly supported the move to grant permission to Nawaz Sharif for traveling abroad without placing any string.

The Chaudhry whose PML-Q is coalition partner in the federal and Punjab government as well advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid a stigma on his face (hindering Nawaz Sharif traveling abroad for treatment) that would not be possible for him to remove later. He was of the view that Imran Khan alone will have to face the storm that would erupt due to Nawaz Sharif health issue. The prime minister asked the prime minister not listen to those who are trying to spoil a good decision regarding granting permission to Nawaz Sharif for traveling abroad. He advised the prime minister to devote his energies on overcoming dearness and unemployment.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said while talking to a private news channel that the whole system will collapse if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif. Pervaiz said the prime minister should let the NAB do its work and get rid to political cases. He advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to show big heart and concentrate his energies on development of the country. He said sometimes the government had to make compromises.

Pervaiz said when he was Punjab chief minister, Pervez Musharraf asked him to close factories of Sharifs as they were issuing statements against him. He said he didn’t close any factory and called Hamza Shahbaz and advised him to be careful.