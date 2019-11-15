Woman shot dead by land-grabbers in presence of police

close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

LAHORE: A 50-year-old woman was shot dead by land-grabbers in the presence of Manawan police Thursday.

Cops present at the crime scene fled instead of arresting the culprits. As the attackers fled the crime scene, the police returned and collected evidence.

The victim has been identified as Aalia Bibi, a resident of Handu Dograan. The criminals led by Waqar Gujjar wanted to grab her land. In this connection, she sought the help of SP Cantt and as she returned from SP Office, the criminals resorted to firing. As a result, she sustained bullet injuries in the chest and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police have removed the body to the morgue.

