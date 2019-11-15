Tremor hits Capital, other parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on Thursday. According to the reports, the tremors were also reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the country. People rushed out of their homes in fear as the quake hit the aforesaid areas. No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the earthquake was recorded 5.4 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 96 kilometres inside land and its epicentre was border area of Tajikstan and Afghanistan.