Providing jobs not govt’s mandate: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said the government could not provide jobs to millions of people, as it was not its mandate.

Addressing ‘Peace and Development Conference’ here, he said Pakistan could not be made an ideal spot for foreign investment due to the ill-conceived and myopic economic policies of the past governments.

He said CPEC was a huge opportunity for Pakistan, as so many counties had injected their money in the project and ‘we should not let this opportunity slip our hands’.

He said the stolen national money stashed in the banks abroad could not be brought back, as the decision did not rest with its owners but the bankers.

He emphasised poverty alleviation in the developing countries for becoming prosperous states.

He said continuity of government’s policies was crucial for prosperity in the country. He urged the regional countries to make joint efforts for gaining prosperity by taking advantage of the available opportunities.

He said China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were the top allies of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an important role in regional development.

“Pakistan desires a peaceful and prosper Afghanistan, whereas, the country is also willing to increase trade volume with its neighbouring country Iran,” he added.

“We have to increase the living standard of our people in order to bring stability and prosperity in the country. The private sector of any country possesses a very important role in development. The private sector could find markets in the ally countries.”

He said the government had provided a feasible environment for investors by creating ease in doing business.

“We have to further simplify business procedures besides giving a favourable environment to investors. The government has also taken effective measures to stabilise economy, which helped reduce the current account deficit up to 40 per cent,” he added.