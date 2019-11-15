close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Jones to coach Karachi Kings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

LAHORE: One of the franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings, has signed Australia’s Dean Jones as the head coach for the upcoming fifth edition of the league.The owner of the franchise, met Jones in Dubai to sign a contract with him. The former Australian cricketer was also presented with the official kit of the Kings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports