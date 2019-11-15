Jones to coach Karachi Kings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: One of the franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings, has signed Australia’s Dean Jones as the head coach for the upcoming fifth edition of the league.The owner of the franchise, met Jones in Dubai to sign a contract with him. The former Australian cricketer was also presented with the official kit of the Kings.
