Sami hits ton for Southern Punjab

LAHORE: Sami Aslam of Southern Punjab strengthened his position at the top of the run-getters list with another sublime century as his side’s four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fizzled into a draw in Abbottabad on Thursday.

The left-handed opener remained unbeaten on 150, his fourth century of the season, that took him to 833 runs in seven matches – 158 runs ahead of his closest rival Ashfaq Ahmed, who has 675 runs. Sami’s 324-minute innings allowed Southern Punjab to finish their second innings at 337 for five, after they had conceded a 79-run first innings lead.

Sami’s 254-ball innings was studded with 15 fours and a six, and he added 165 runs for the second-wicket with Zeeshan Ashraf who was unlucky to miss his century by six runs.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 338 all-out in 100.3 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Sohaib Maqsood 57, Salman Ali Agha 45, Sami Aslam 38, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Ahmed Jamal 6-93, Junaid Khan 2-89) and 337-5d (Sami Aslam 150 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 94, Sohaib Maqsood 38, Agha Salman Ali 24*; Irfanullah Khan 3-33) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 417-5d, 113 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 143, Rehan Afridi 84 not out, Zohaib Khan 63 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 47, Adil Amin 37, Fakhar Zaman 23; Umaid Asif 3-142) Result: Match drawn.